Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 821,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

