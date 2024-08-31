Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 787 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 237,197 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 243,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 686,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.