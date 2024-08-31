Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,569. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Read Our Latest Report on BAX

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.