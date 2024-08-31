Argent Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. 1,475,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

