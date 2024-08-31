Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GJUL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 47,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

