Americana Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FANG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,393. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

