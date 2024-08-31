Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,427,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

