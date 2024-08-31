Americana Partners LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,097,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,464. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

