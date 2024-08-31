Americana Partners LLC Acquires 14,039 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in GSK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,398,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.91. 3,129,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

