American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.51

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 54399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

American Lithium Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

