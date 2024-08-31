Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.11. 18,492,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.