Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High at $280.60

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280.60 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.60), with a volume of 722092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.71).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 326.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

