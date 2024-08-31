Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. 20,027,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

