AJ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AJ Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,232.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,990 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

