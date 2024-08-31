Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,337 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. 919,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,860. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.