Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 926,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

