Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 2,740,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

