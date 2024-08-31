Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,009,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

