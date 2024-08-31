Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.56. 31,169,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,049,219. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

