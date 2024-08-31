958 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $45.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,061.66. The stock had a trading volume of 384,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,777.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,064.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

