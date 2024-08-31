79,035 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 142,188 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 161,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38,874.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,155. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

