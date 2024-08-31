7,221 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

AMGN traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $333.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The firm has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

