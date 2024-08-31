625,000 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 644.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 231,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 153,482 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 819,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,342. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

