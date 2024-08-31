175 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,003,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,039. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

