101,528 Shares in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.09% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 67,967 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

HDMV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.