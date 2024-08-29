Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 6,235,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,220. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.