Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 5,868 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 375,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,192 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

