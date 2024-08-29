Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 31,377 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 281,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.