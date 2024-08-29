Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 18,923 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.08. 577,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

