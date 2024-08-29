Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 18,722 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 165,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GCOW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 215,847 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.