Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 586 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.84. 1,994,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $172.60.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

