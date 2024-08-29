Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,341,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.39. 12,684 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.06.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

