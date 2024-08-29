Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 322.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 185.1% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. 571,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

