Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, August 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.46.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,479. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.21. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

