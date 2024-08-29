Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.63. 1,092,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,286. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $219.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

