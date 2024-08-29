Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 999,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

