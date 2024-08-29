Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 932 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

