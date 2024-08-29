Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 16,718 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 278,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,218. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

