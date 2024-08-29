Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 12,940 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BUG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 84,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,284. The company has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.