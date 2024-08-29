Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalando Stock Down 3.4 %

Zalando stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 17,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

