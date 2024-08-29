Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the July 31st total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Yuexiu Property has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.
Yuexiu Property Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.