Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the July 31st total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Yuexiu Property has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

