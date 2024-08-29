Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,495,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the July 31st total of 3,982,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.7 days.

Yamaha Motor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of YAMHF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

