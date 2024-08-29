Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 5.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 167,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 358,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,093 shares of company stock valued at $881,812 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.