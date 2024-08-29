Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,224. The company has a market capitalization of $487.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.