Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $695.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.51. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

