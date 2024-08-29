Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 3,121 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.07. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.