Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $7.36 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

