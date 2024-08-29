Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
About Winland
