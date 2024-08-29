Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

