Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $11,588.98 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $11,588.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WLFC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. 18,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

