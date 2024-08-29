Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 40,984 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,984 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Progress Software stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 90,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,403. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,530 shares of company stock valued at $955,238 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.